Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 335.20 ($4.20).

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRN shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.51) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Trainline from GBX 307 ($3.85) to GBX 292 ($3.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.36) to GBX 319 ($4.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Trainline from GBX 400 ($5.01) to GBX 435 ($5.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

TRN opened at GBX 296.50 ($3.72) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. Trainline has a 12 month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 400 ($5.01). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 294.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 257.20.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

