Tranchess (CHESS) Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Tranchess has a total market cap of $22.90 million and $20.22 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tranchess has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,542.71 or 0.99861681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025746 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014935 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000063 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

