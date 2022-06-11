TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

RNAZ opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. TransCode Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 million and a PE ratio of -8.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43.

Get TransCode Therapeutics alerts:

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 18.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransCode Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.