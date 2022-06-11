TRAVA.FINANCE Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market cap of $477,515.12 and approximately $60,159.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.11 or 0.00347873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00029328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.20 or 0.00421874 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 627,656,839 coins.

Buying and Selling TRAVA.FINANCE

