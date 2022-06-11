Travala.com Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week (AVA)

Travala.com (AVA) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a market cap of $31.86 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.00344658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00027305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.51 or 0.00412841 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,272,487 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

