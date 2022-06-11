Treasure Coast Financial Planning Acquires Shares of 40,115 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned 0.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after acquiring an additional 138,071 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $62.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

