Treasure Coast Financial Planning Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,735 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610,141 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,661 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,780,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,794,000 after buying an additional 655,824 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $64.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.49 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

