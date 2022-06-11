Treasure Coast Financial Planning Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 412,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,065,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 11.7% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 179,202 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 470.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 98.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.22. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

