Treasure Coast Financial Planning Takes $211,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Tesla by 38,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $1,447,578,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,344.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $659,544,000 after purchasing an additional 598,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,146,092,000 after purchasing an additional 594,905 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $696.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $593.50 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $721.78 billion, a PE ratio of 94.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $849.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $926.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $899.46.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

