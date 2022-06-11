Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

TCN stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. 1,186,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,937. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

TCN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.75 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,080,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

