Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
TCN stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. 1,186,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,937. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53.
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TCN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.75 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.97.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,080,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
