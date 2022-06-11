TriumphX Reaches Market Cap of $4.91 Million (TRIX)

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, TriumphX has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and $48,189.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TriumphX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.82 or 0.99952050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001924 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001742 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX (TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

