Turners Automotive Group Limited (TRA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.06 on July 27th

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, July 17th. This is a boost from Turners Automotive Group’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.71, a quick ratio of 130.38 and a current ratio of 139.69.

Get Turners Automotive Group alerts:

About Turners Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Turners Automotive Group Limited engages in the automotive retail business in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through: Automotive Retail, Finance, Credit Management, and Insurance segments. The Automotive retail segment engages in the purchasing and remarketing of motor vehicles, trucks, heavy machinery, and commercial goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turners Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turners Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.