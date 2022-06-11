TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Capitalization Tops $562,174.11

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $562,174.11 and $49,548.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 104,792,506,106 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.