TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on July 1st

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SMIF opened at GBX 84.20 ($1.06) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 90.55. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 82.63 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 108 ($1.35).

In other TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund news, insider Ashley Paxton bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £20,025 ($25,093.98).

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

