Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $435.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $425.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TYL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $516.92.

NYSE:TYL opened at $337.52 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $327.97 and a one year high of $557.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.33.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,759 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,278,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,743,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

