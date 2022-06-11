U Network Market Capitalization Achieves $326,761.48 (UUU)

U Network (UUU) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. U Network has a market cap of $326,761.48 and $358,492.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, U Network has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UUU is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official website is u.network . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

