Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.20-$20.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.35 billion-$9.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.18 billion.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $407.72 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $319.05 and a 52-week high of $438.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $457.90.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $4,118,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

