Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.20-$20.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.35 billion-$9.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.18 billion.
NASDAQ ULTA opened at $407.72 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $319.05 and a 52-week high of $438.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $4,118,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
