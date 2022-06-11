Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Purchases $59,680.80 in Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $59,680.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 709,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,962.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.16 million, a PE ratio of -70.13 and a beta of 1.50. Ultralife Co. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 901,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

