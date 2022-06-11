Unifty (NIF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $59,144.00

Unifty (NIF) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for $13.62 or 0.00047303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unifty has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a total market cap of $23.65 million and approximately $59,144.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.22 or 0.00344707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00030615 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00437548 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

