UniMex Network (UMX) Price Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

UniMex Network (UMX) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $2,091.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00331354 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00031468 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.14 or 0.00417032 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,256,028 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

