Unistake Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $987.00 (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. Unistake has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $987.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unistake alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00345632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00030926 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.00444856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,647,127 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.