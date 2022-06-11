United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.69.

NYSE UPS opened at $173.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $151.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

