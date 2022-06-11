United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Reduced by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $24,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $173.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

