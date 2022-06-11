Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director David Helgason Sells 2,407 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.74.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Unity Software by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on U shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

