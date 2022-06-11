Unslashed Finance (USF) Trading 24.4% Lower Over Last Week

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0627 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Unslashed Finance has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.92 or 0.00332038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00034008 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.58 or 0.00407814 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

