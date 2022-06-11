UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.82 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for $5.51 or 0.00019416 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and approximately $6.82 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000246 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00186769 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006333 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000659 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

