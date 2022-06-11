Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Down 9%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) were down 9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.18 and last traded at $39.45. Approximately 152,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,666,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.77.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.08.
In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $782,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,883 shares of company stock worth $18,868,333 over the last three months. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
