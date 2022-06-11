Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Down 9%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) were down 9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.18 and last traded at $39.45. Approximately 152,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,666,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.77.

Get Upstart alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.08.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $782,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,883 shares of company stock worth $18,868,333 over the last three months. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.