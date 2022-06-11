Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Issues Earnings Results

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.71 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTN stock opened at $248.65 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $221.38 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

