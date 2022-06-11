Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.71 EPS.

MTN opened at $248.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.82. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $221.38 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 99.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vail Resorts by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

