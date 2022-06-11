Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 1,064.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 303,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $11,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,156,000 after acquiring an additional 534,792 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Valvoline by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 184,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 124,804 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

