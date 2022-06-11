Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s Largest Position

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 10.3% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $228.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $222.14 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

