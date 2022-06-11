Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.23 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $101.37 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.73.

