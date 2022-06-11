Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 109.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,935 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $43,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,356. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.19 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

