Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 326.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $92.62 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $92.56 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.66.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

