Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.9% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $186.57 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $178.19 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.44.

