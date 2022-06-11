Vectors Research Management LLC Buys New Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,104.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 170.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,197.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,274.57.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,777.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

