Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.14.

VTR stock opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.95, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 461.55%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,402 shares of company stock worth $6,481,975 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ventas by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ventas by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,943 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,368 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

