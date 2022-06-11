Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$505.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.96 million. Vera Bradley also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.35-0.50 EPS.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 876,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,299. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $173.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.78. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.46%. Vera Bradley’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 48.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 13.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 133.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

