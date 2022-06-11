Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.
A number of research firms have recently commented on VCEL. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $27,846.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,888. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VCEL opened at $24.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 1.97. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94.
Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vericel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.
