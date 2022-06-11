Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) PT Raised to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock.

VTNR stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.22. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $40.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $514,708.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the third quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the third quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

