VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,654,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.26% of VICI Properties worth $49,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on VICI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $33.95.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

