VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.147 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

CEY stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15.

