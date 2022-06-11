VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.002.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQN opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $36.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 4,720.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 305.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 92,822 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $746,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

