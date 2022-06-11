VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSA opened at $58.75 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $71.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average is $63.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,847 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

