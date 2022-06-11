VideoCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $287,320.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $31.57 million and approximately $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

