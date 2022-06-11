Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.66

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 56501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VMEO shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $108.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.32 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMEO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

