VIMworld (VEED) Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIMworld has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. VIMworld has a total market cap of $14.70 million and approximately $418,013.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00349205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.82 or 0.99952050 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001278 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

