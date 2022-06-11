Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €114.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($122.58) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price on Vinci in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($121.51) target price on Vinci in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €112.00 ($120.43) price target on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($133.33) price target on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

EPA DG opened at €88.18 ($94.82) on Wednesday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($95.48). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €90.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €92.35.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

