Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE AIO opened at $17.25 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 37,921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

