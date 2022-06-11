Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on September 1st

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

AIO stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIO. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

